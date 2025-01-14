Women’s Industry Network Collision Repair Scholarship Applications Now Open

The Women’s Industry Network’s (WIN) has again partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to administer its scholarship program, aiming at encouraging and empowering women with a passion for the collision repair industry.

Applications are open online through March 6.

The scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in viable collision repair technology programs. This past year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program, supporting a record 30 female students who demonstrated a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

“WIN’s commitment to driving the future of the industry is anchored by our investment in women aspiring