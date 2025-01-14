IBIS Global Summit 2025 June 24-26 in Istanbul

The IBIS Global Summit 2025 will take place at the luxurious Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey from June 24-26. Registration will open soon. In the meantime, register your interest by completing a delegate interest form.

This year’s theme, Shaping The Future: Leadership Through Collaboration, promises a dynamic agenda of unparalleled networking opportunities and transformative discussions, all aimed at moving the collision repair industry forward.

Set against the backdrop of Istanbul’s rich history and vibrant culture, this Summit will inspire and uplift industry leaders as we explore the trends, challenges and innovations that are shaping our future.