February 6 CIECA Webinar Provides Collision Industry Update

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour live broadcast will feature Greg Horn, chief industry relations officer at PartsTrader, presenting Collision Industry Update: What You Need to Know.

During the free webinar, Horn will explore how recent changes and future technology trends will impact the collision industry. All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

Topics will include: