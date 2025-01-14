CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / February 6 CIECA Webinar Provides Collision Industry Update

February 6 CIECA Webinar Provides Collision Industry Update

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour live broadcast will feature Greg Horn, chief industry relations officer at PartsTrader, presenting Collision Industry Update: What You Need to Know.

CIECA 2019 logoDuring the free webinar, Horn will explore how recent changes and future technology trends will impact the collision industry. All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

Topics will include:

  • How the proposed tariffs could impact the auto industry
  • Latest news on Stellantis and the
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey