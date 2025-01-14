CollisionWeek

BASF Coatings Named a BMW Group Preferred Paint Brand

Glasurit and R-M among BMW Group’s preferred paint brands for its aftersales network in more than 50 markets.

BASF’s Coatings division announced that BMW Group has selected the premium refinish brands Glasurit and R-M among their preferred paint brands for its aftersales network. This strategic partnership includes 50 markets where BMW Group is not present with its private label. The Glasurit 100 Line AraClass and R-M Agilis Pioneer Series product portfolio are set to reshape the future of body shops worldwide with its commitment to sustainability and high-performance solutions.

BASF logoBASF Coatings offers BMW and MINI body shops an extensive range

