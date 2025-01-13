Team PRP Acquires Midwest Automotive Trucking

Team PRP, the cooperative network of independently-owned automotive recyclers, proudly announced the acquisition of Midwest Automotive Trucking from its owner, Karl Milliron. This strategic move underscores Team PRP’s commitment to providing exceptional service, enhanced value, long-term stability to its members, and leadership in the recycling industry.

Team PRP Executive Director, Jarret Hann, stated, “Midwest Automotive Trucking has long been a vital partner in transporting recycled automotive parts efficiently and reliably. By transitioning ownership to Team PRP, our cooperative will have greater control over this critical