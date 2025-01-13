CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Team PRP Acquires Midwest Automotive Trucking

Team PRP Acquires Midwest Automotive Trucking

By Leave a Comment

Team PRP, the cooperative network of independently-owned automotive recyclers, proudly announced the acquisition of Midwest Automotive Trucking from its owner, Karl Milliron. This strategic move underscores Team PRP’s commitment to providing exceptional service, enhanced value, long-term stability to its members, and leadership in the recycling industry.

(L-R) Karl Million, owner of Midwest Automotive Trucking, with Team PRP Executive Director Jarret Hann.

Team PRP Executive Director, Jarret Hann, stated, “Midwest Automotive Trucking has long been a vital partner in transporting recycled automotive parts efficiently and reliably. By transitioning ownership to Team PRP, our cooperative will have greater control over this critical

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey