Crash Champions Selected to Provide Repair and Maintenance Services for Sony Honda Mobility Partners

MSO will service owners of AFEELA brand vehicles that are scheduled to be launched later this year.

Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc. (SHMA) has announced a new partnership with Crash Champions. Announced at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025, SHMA will partner with Crash Champions to provide comprehensive vehicle repair and maintenance services for Sony Honda Mobility’s mobility brand AFEELA.

The first model to be released under the new brand, AFEELA 1, is scheduled for official launch in California by the end of 2025. Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. formed the joint venture in 2022.

