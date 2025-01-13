CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Centers in Virginia

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of One Stop Auto in Yorktown and Newport News, Va. One Stop Auto has been proudly family-owned and operated since 1984 as one of the premier facilities on the Peninsula.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“Joining Classic Collision ensures that our legacy of superior customer service and expert repairs will carry on for generations to come. We are confident this partnership will bring even greater value to our loyal customers,” stated Chip Rowley, former One Stop Auto owner.

“Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, shared his excitement about the company’s first acquisition of 2025, stating, ‘We are thrilled to

