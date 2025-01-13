ASE Education Foundation January 15 Webinar Examines Automotive Scholarship Opportunities

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled “Automotive Scholarships Update” to share available scholarship opportunities with instructors, employers, parents and the more than 100,000 students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs.

Registration for the January 15 ASE Education Foundation webinar is available online.

Many organizations in the automotive service industry help with financial support for students and schools, offering thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants and loan forgiveness each year. In the free webinar, representatives from the ATA Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Garage Gurus, Harbor