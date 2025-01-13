CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ to Present Estimating Accuracy Essentials Workshop February 5

AASP/NJ to Present Estimating Accuracy Essentials Workshop February 5

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will kick off its educational program for 2025 with a new estimating workshop designed to help maximize repair planning success. The Estimating Accuracy Essentials 2025 workshop will be held Wednesday, February 5 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Indasa USA Academy in Fairfield, N.J.

John Niechwiadowicz (QLC, Inc.) and Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision Repair, Inc. Edison, NJ and AASP/NJ Collision Chairman) will team up once again to bring this new iteration of their highly collaborative and interactive estimating symposium to the AASP/NJ community.

This extensive session will include an

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey