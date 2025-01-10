Uniparts OEM Announces 3D Printed Headlight Repair Tab Supplier Agreement for Canada

Uniparts OEM Canada, in cooperation with Parts Plex Inc. announced its exclusive supplier agreement with Auto Additive for the distribution of 3D printed headlight repair tabs in the Canadian market.

As the official and exclusive agent for Parts Plex, the Uniparts team will be bringing the new sustainable technology to the Canadian Collision Industry with a growing line of 3D printed auto parts and collision industry repair tools from Auto Additive.

This milestone showcases the potential of 3D printing technology to revolutionize repair solutions. The development of these weldable headlight tabs has only been made possible due to recent advancements