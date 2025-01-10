Interview: Tom Wolf and Debby Robinson, National Auto Body Council

Tom Wolf, from PPG who chairs the NABC Board of Directors, and Debby Robinson, executive director of NABC, detail plans for NABC’s 30th Anniversary in 2025 and its January Industry Gala in California.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will hold the second annual NABC Fundraising Gala and 30th Anniversary Celebration, themed “The Best Is Yet to Come” later this month. Presented by Crash Champions, the event scheduled in conjunction with other industry meeting will be held Monday, January 20 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells, Calif. The event will be followed by a golf fundraiser will take place on Tuesday January 21 at Indian Wells Golf Club.

In our video interview embedded below, Wolf and Robinson discuss the history of NABC, the establishment of some its key programs such as Recycled Rides, as well as plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding.

The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council has gifted more than 3,500 vehicles, provided extrication opportunities for more than 6,000 First Responders through the NABC Recycled Rides and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E. ) programs. But demand continues to grow to meet the needs for reliable transportation and first responder education through the United States, and the NABC and its members are committed to serving these growing needs.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the collision repair industry to come together again to celebrate our collective efforts to give back in the communities where we live and work,” said Tom Wolf, recently elected chairman of the National Auto Body Council board of directors. “We are excited to bring our NABC gala to Collision Industry Week in Palm Springs and look forward to seeing everyone out to support our programs and our focus on changing and saving lives.”

The second annual NABC Gala Presented by Crash Champions will celebrate the collective accomplishments of the NABC members, honor the NABC President’s Award recipient and raise funds for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation to continue serving veterans, military members, families in need and first responders in communities across the country.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been intentional about building a culture upon the core commitment that the collision repair industry is about People First, Always,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “That principle is why we are so proud to partner with the National Auto Body Council and its tremendous work to advocate for the industry within local communities across the U.S. Collision repair companies have felt the good work of this organization for decades, and we are thrilled to support the second annual NABC Gala as the presenting sponsor.”

More information and tickets for the event are available online.