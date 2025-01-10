Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Florida

Crash Champions announced the continued expansion of its Florida lineup with the opening of its newest state-of-the-art collision repair center at 5602 Land O Lakes Blvd in Land O’ Lakes, Fla.

“The entire Crash Champions team is proud to showcase our 59th Florida location since first expanding to the Sunshine State in 2021,” said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We look forward to delivering Land O’ Lakes and the greater Tampa community an expanded lineup of Crash Champions collision repair centers and being a trusted partner for high-quality repair services.”