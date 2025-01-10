AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Extends Partnership with LV= General Insurance in the UK to Supply Collision Repair Network

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes announced it has extended its partnership with LV= General Insurance (LV=), which is part of Allianz, for five years, underscoring the value of AkzoNobel’s sustainable products within the Sikkens portfolio and the benefits they bring to the LV= and Allianz collision repair networks, comprising over 400 collision repair shops across the UK.

Central to this proven partnership is the shared commitment to reducing their respective carbon footprints. AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes has played a key role in helping LV= develop its Green Heart Standard, a benchmark for promoting ethical and sustainable practices across its bodyshop repair network.

This collaboration ensures suppliers align with LV=’s corporate social responsibility goals. By leveraging AkzoNobel’s Sustainable Repair Network (SRN), both parties have demonstrated significant energy and cost savings, supporting efforts to reduce the impact of claims, which are meticulously measured, monitored, and tracked via AkzoNobel’s sustainability software, Carbon Pulse.

The Vella Group’s Trafford Park site, an LV= branded body shop and certified member of AkzoNobel’s Sustainable Repair Network, has worked with AkzoNobel to adopt advanced coatings processes, achieving significant energy efficiency improvements and CO₂ reductions as a result. This effort supports LV=’s sustainability goals and aligns with the SRN, setting new standards and championing a transformative approach to vehicle refinishing and responsible operations in the UK repair market.

Paul James, Strategic Accounts Manager UK & Ireland at AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, is excited to continue the journey with both LV= and Allianz, stating, “We are proud to have been a partner with LV= and Allianz since 2015 and look forward to continuing this to support LV=’s bodyshops are they look for ways to further improve quality, productivity and efficiency.

“Our partnership with LV= has also meant that we’ve been able to share our knowledge and expertise with the bodyshops, highlighting energy and cost savings across the businesses, aligning with our commitment to a greener future. We are dedicated to collaborating with suppliers who prioritise minimising their environmental footprint,” James continued.

“We are delighted to support our network by extending our successful partnership with AkzoNobel, which is renowned for the quality of its products, the technical expertise of the teams, and overall commitment to sustainability,” said Michael Golding, Network Manager at LV= General Insurance. “This collaboration ensures that bodyshops across the country have access to premium Sikkens products, enabling them to deliver exceptional, sustainable finishes that meet our high-quality standards.”

Frank Delaney, Country Sales Manager UK & Ireland at AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, says that he is proud to strengthen the partnership with LV= insurance, adding, “This collaboration allows us to continue the successful partnership which is facilitating progress on the most important issues represents a bold step forward in delivering unparalleled service excellence and industry-leading sustainable solutions to our customers. By integrating AkzoNobel’s cutting-edge coatings technology and extensive expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for quality and efficiency in vehicle repair.”