ABPA Opposes New York State Assembly Bills A75 and A245

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) today submitted letters in opposition to New York State Assembly Bills 75 and 245.

ABPA Auto Body Parts AssociationAs CollisionWeek reported yesterday, the two bills reintroduced in the New York State Assembly on Wednesday seek to require written disclosure and consumer consent on the types of parts used and require that OEM guidelines and repair procedures be used during collision repairs.

In the letter opposing AB 75, Edward Salamy, executive director of ABPA, said, “This legislation, if enacted, will have significant negative consequences for New York drivers by increasing vehicle repair costs, raising insurance premiums, and limiting

