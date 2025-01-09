Second U.S. East and Gulf Coast Strike Averted

Dockworkers union and Port operators announce tentative agreement on new six-year master contract.
The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) announced late January 8 that they have reached a tentative agreement on all items for a new six-year Master Contract. The agreement averts the potential for a second strike next week.
As CollisionWeek reported Tuesday, the two sides resumed negotiations on the new Master Contract prior to the January 15 deadline to finalize a new agreement set in October.
The two sides agreed to continue to operate under the current contract until the union can
