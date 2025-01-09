Non-OEM Collision Repair Parts Disclosure and OEM Procedures Bills Reintroduced in New York State Assembly

Parts bill also provides for OEM collision repair parts for three years or length of OEM warranty.

Two bills reintroduced in the New York State Assembly on Wednesday seek to require written disclosure and consumer consent on the types of parts used and require that OEM guidelines and repair procedures be used during collision repairs.

New York Assembly Bill 75 (AB 75), introduced on Wednesday, would require collision repair facilities in state to get a signed customer notice and authorization form before using any non-OEM parts in vehicle repairs. Additionally, insurers could not require the use of non-OEM parts during