Juan Andrade Named President and Chief Executive Officer at USAA

The USAA Board of Directors announced the appointment of Juan C. Andrade as its next president and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2. Andrade has served on USAA’s Board of Directors for the last four years and brings nearly 40 years of leadership experience as a public servant and in the financial services industry.

During his time on the board, Andrade served on key committees focused on members, risk, financials and technology. He was also Vice Chairman of USAA’s Advisory Panel, a forum established