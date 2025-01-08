Mark Claypool Named Executive Director of the Automotive Management Institute

Mark Claypool, AMAM, has been named the new Executive Director of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi). Claypool, recently retired as the President of web marketing agency Optima Automotive and was also formerly the VP of Operations at VeriFacts, as well as the Executive Director of the National Auto Body Council and the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Claypool took the reins of the AMI on January 2nd, 2025. Claypool was also co- founder of the Collision Industry Foundation and the Women’s Industry Network (WIN). Claypool’s responsibilities will include oversight of