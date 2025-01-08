Lauren Wilbor Joins SEMA Government Affairs

Lauren Wilbor has joined the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) as manager of digital communications and partnerships, adding new capabilities to the organization in an area of significant opportunity. Wilbor will support SEMA’s communications and grassroots efforts by leading outreach and relationship management with a variety of stakeholders and online content creators in the automotive enthusiast community, including influencers. She will be based out of SEMA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Wilbor has amassed significant experience in grassroots advocacy and relational organizing over