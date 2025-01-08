December and Full Year U.S. Light Vehicles Sales Up

The year finishes with highest monthly new vehicle sales rate since May 2021.

New light-vehicle sales finished the year strong in December, leading to a full-year sales total of 15.85 million units—an increase of 2.2% compared to 2023 according to the National Automobile Dealers (NADA) Market Beat report. The December 2024 seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) reached 16.8 million units, the highest monthly SAAR since May 2021 with 17.0 million units.

New-vehicle sales saw year-over-year gains in the first quarter, followed by declines in the second quarter. New light-vehicle sales accelerated following the election in November 2024 and were strong