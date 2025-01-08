B&R Auto Acquires Idaho-Based Marler Auto Supply

B&R Auto, the provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC , today announced the acquisition of Marler Auto Supply. This acquisition provides a gateway for B&R into the state of Idaho and the broader Mountain West region, further bolstering its delivery network.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R provides recycled auto parts from its 24 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and continued acquisition expansion.

Located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Marler offers a full suite of recycled auto parts