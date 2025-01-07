CollisionWeek

Nicole Lindner Named Vice President of Finance at Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard announced the appointment of Nicole Lindner as Vice President of Finance. Nicole will oversee financial planning, analysis, and strategy as well as budgeting, pricing, financial reporting, and process optimization to support Dent Wizard’s goals and profitability.

Dent Wizard logoNicole brings extensive financial and operational experience to Dent Wizard from her prior roles in services business, TrueBlue and Ecolab. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Finance at TrueBlue, where her work drove visibility into critical business drivers and underscored her strategic and analytical expertise.

Prior to TrueBlue, Nicole held several roles at Ecolab, where she led the financial

