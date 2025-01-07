Meyer Distributing Adds Colorado Location

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Rifle, Colo. crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Denver distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, and RV & Trailer parts in the Mountain States.

“Denver and the surrounding region has just been a great market for Meyer over the years,” states Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “We’re excited to expand service out to Western Colorado particularly to Grand Junction, Montrose, and even Moab. We continue to look for growth opportunities in the region organically and via acquisition.”