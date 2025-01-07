Axalta Named as a Global Partner to BMW Group in Over 50 Countries

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) has been named as a recommended refinish supplier for BMW Group where BMW private paint label, ColorSystem, is not present. The new agreement, effective from January 2025, is valid for several years and includes BMW Group’s network of dealerships and collision repair shops in over 50 countries worldwide.

BMW Group has also extended Axalta’s agreement as supplier for ColorSystem in the US and in China. Axalta has already been chosen as exclusive ColorSystem supplier in Europe and South Africa for several years. BMW Group’s ColorSystem is engineered to be one of the world’s most technologically advanced paint systems.

“Through the diligent multiple tender processes, Axalta has unequivocally met BMW Group’s high standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability,” says Fabien Boschetti, Sales Vice President for Axalta Refinish in Europe. “We will continue to support BMW Group’s dealerships and collision repair shops worldwide with our innovation and operational excellence.”

Axalta will supply its patented Fast Cure Low Energy technology paint system, which delivers benefits including reduced carbon equivalent emissions and energy consumption, as well as best-in-class training support.