UK’s Steer Automotive Group Acquires 5-Location MSO

The United Kingdom’s Steer Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Accident Repair Centre Group Limited (ARC Group), with collision repair locations operating across southwest England with repair centers located in Bristol, Chippenham, Weston-super-Mare, and Swindon.

Richard Steer, Chief Executive of Steer Automotive Group, said, “We are thrilled to welcome ARC Group into the Steer family. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service mirrors our own values, making this acquisition a natural fit. Together, we will strengthen our presence in the South West and explore exciting new opportunities for collaboration and growth. Most importantly, we look forward to working with