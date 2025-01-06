Education Slate Highlights Announced for Northeast Trade Show

Mike Anderson, David Luehr and others to return for March 14-16 event.
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced details of education opportunities for its NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show being held March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.
Once again, the NORTHEAST educational offering will extend beyond the three-day weekend. Following in the success of last year’s pre-show workshop debut, Dave Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions) returns to offer another full day of education set for Thursday, March 13 at the MEC.
“My Elite team and I are very excited to
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.