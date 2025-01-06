Classic Collision Opens Repair Facilities in Three States

Classic Collision, LLC announced December 30 the opening of three newly renovated collision repair facilities in Kentucky, Ohio and Washington State. Kentucky and Ohio represent new markets for the company.

“We are excited to open these upgraded locations as Classic Collision centers, providing a modernized repair experience to our customers. We are proud to enter the great states of Kentucky and Ohio while also expanding our presence in Washington. We invite customers to visit our newest locations to experience the difference firsthand,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is one of the largest privately held national providers