Automotive Color & Supply Acquires Paint Works

WILsquare Capital, the lower-middle market private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Automotive Color & Supply (“CS), has completed the acquisition of Paint Works, a distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products serving Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paint Works expands ACS’ reach and customer service capabilities in the South and plans to continue operating the Paint Works branches under the existing Paint Works logo and brand name.

“While honoring the reputation and legacy of the Paint Works brand, we are excited to leverage Paint Works’ talented employees, strong vendor relationships,