Root Insurance Expands Auto Insurance to Minnesota

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) announced the availability of Root Insurance in Minnesota. The insurer now serves drivers in 35 states, extending its auto insurance product availability to over 4 million registered drivers in Minnesota and covering more than 77% of the U.S. population.

“We’re excited to bring an easy, technology-driven, car insurance option to Minnesota, offering drivers a new option for fair, affordable prices that reflect their individual driving habits,” said Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO of Root. “Minnesotans now have access to a smarter, more convenient insurance experience based on how they drive.”