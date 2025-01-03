Nine State Insurance Commissioners Call for Abolishment of Federal Insurance Office

Letter to incoming Trump Administration Department of Government Efficiency say FIO duplicates functions already performed by the states.

A coalition of Insurance Commissioners from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia have issued a joint letter to the newly appointed leaders of the Trump Administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The letter urges DOGE to recommend the elimination of the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) as part of its mission to streamline federal operations and reduce inefficiencies.

Established under the Dodd-Frank Act, the FIO was tasked with monitoring the insurance