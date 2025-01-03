CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ken Worzel Elected Non-Executive Chair of State Farm Board of Directors

Ken Worzel Elected Non-Executive Chair of State Farm Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

The Board of Directors of the State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has elected Kenneth J. Worzel to serve as Non-Executive Chair of the Board. Worzel will work closely with President and CEO Jon Farney, who runs the business operations of the company and is a member of the Board.

State Farm logo“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Board and Ken as we guide State Farm into the future, keep our customers at the center of everything we do, and pursue our strategic goals,” said Farney.

Worzel is Chief Customer Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. and has

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey