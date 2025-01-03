Ken Worzel Elected Non-Executive Chair of State Farm Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has elected Kenneth J. Worzel to serve as Non-Executive Chair of the Board. Worzel will work closely with President and CEO Jon Farney, who runs the business operations of the company and is a member of the Board.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Board and Ken as we guide State Farm into the future, keep our customers at the center of everything we do, and pursue our strategic goals,” said Farney.

Worzel is Chief Customer Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. and has