Consumer Sentiment Continued to Rise in December

Consumer sentiment rose for the fifth consecutive month, reaching its highest reading since April 2024.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index continued to increase in December as consumer opinions on current conditions and expectations on the future of the economy improved.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 74.0 in the December 2024 survey, up 3.1% from 71.8 in November and 6.2% above last December’s 69.7. Buying conditions exhibited a particularly strong 32% improvement, primarily due to a surge in consumers expecting future price increases for large purchases.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels