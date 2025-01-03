Colours Acquires Auto Body Specialties

Colours Inc. announced the acquisition of Auto Body Specialties (ABS) with locations in Mankato, Minn. and Mitchell, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Watertown, S.D.

ABS was founded in 1950 by Harley and Sallie Roddel.

With a commitment to providing quality service and products, they continued to expand from the original store to five locations. In 1980, Roddel’s five children purchased the business and continued to build on the foundation that their parents had built. President Jim Roddel, along with the entire ABS team have continued the family legacy, led by faith, integrity and exceptional service.