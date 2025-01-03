Auto Care Association January 9 Webinar Examines Incoming Trump Administration Trade and Tariffs

The Auto Care Association will host a webinar January 9 from 1-2 p.m. (EST) addressing trade and tariffs in the upcoming Trump administration. The webinar provide an in-depth analysis of the Trump administration’s approach to reshaping global trade dynamics, including its use of tariffs to address trade imbalances, to protect domestic industries, and to challenge unfair practices.

According to the association, this webinar will be particularly informative for all automotive aftermarket industry members who:

import and/or export;

source raw materials, parts and components, or finished goods from international markets; and

those with global supply chains.

Key topics during this one-hour