Wesco Acquires Colortone Automotive Paints

Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced the acquisition of Los Angeles, Calif.-based Colortone Automotive Paints.

Colortone Automotive Paints has been servicing the greater LA market since 1933. Stan Reshes became the third owner in 1979, who over time brought in his three sons into the business. Now current owners, Sandy Reshes, Gary Reshes, and Larry Reshes have been committed to the industry and community and have built a solid reputation in the area.

“We welcome Colortone Automotive Paints to the team, this addition will establish a new location in the greater LA