Sentry Completes Acquisition of The General from American Family Insurance

Acquisition strengthens Sentry Insurance position in non-standard auto insurance market.

Sentry Insurance, one of the nation’s top mutual insurance companies, yesterday announced the completion of its acquisition of The General , a leading provider of non-standard auto (NSA) insurance, from American Family Insurance. The $1.7 billion transaction, first announced in September, represents the largest acquisition in Sentry’s 120-year history. NSA insurance is for drivers who face challenges obtaining standard auto coverage.

The acquisition strengthens Sentry’s position in the NSA market by combining the expertise and reputations of its Dairyland brand and The General. Moving forward, the company will adopt