CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Sentry Completes Acquisition of The General from American Family Insurance

Sentry Completes Acquisition of The General from American Family Insurance

By Leave a Comment

Acquisition strengthens Sentry Insurance position in non-standard auto insurance market.

Sentry Insurance, one of the nation’s top mutual insurance companies, yesterday announced the completion of its acquisition of The General , a leading provider of non-standard auto (NSA) insurance, from American Family Insurance. The $1.7 billion transaction, first announced in September, represents the largest acquisition in Sentry’s 120-year history. NSA insurance is for drivers who face challenges obtaining standard auto coverage.

The acquisition strengthens Sentry’s position in the NSA market by combining the expertise and reputations of its Dairyland brand and The General. Moving forward, the company will adopt

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey