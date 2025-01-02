CollisionWeek

Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi to Consider Business Integration

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced in December they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to start discussions and considerations toward a business integration between the two companies through the establishment of a joint holding company.

If the business integration can be realized, the companies aim to integrate their respective management resources such as knowledge, human resources, and technologies; create deeper synergies; enhance the ability to respond to market changes; and expect to improve mid- to long-term corporate value. Additionally, Nissan and Honda can aim to further contribute to the development of Japan’s industrial base

