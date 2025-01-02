CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Marks 250th Location Milestone with Maryland Acquisition

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Marks 250th Location Milestone with Maryland Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

Also announces two greenfield locations in Georgia.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) announced the acquisition of its 250th location. The consolidator acquired Cliff’s Hi-Tech Body Shop in Essex, Md, in December. Alongside this landmark acquisition, JHCC is also expanding its footprint with the opening of two new greenfield locations in Georgia.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, shared his excitement about this accomplishment: “Reaching 250 locations is a tremendous achievement, one that underscores the strength of our team and the effectiveness of our strategic growth initiatives. We exceeded our growth goals for 2024, thanks in part to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey