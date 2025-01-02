Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Marks 250th Location Milestone with Maryland Acquisition

Also announces two greenfield locations in Georgia.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) announced the acquisition of its 250th location. The consolidator acquired Cliff’s Hi-Tech Body Shop in Essex, Md, in December. Alongside this landmark acquisition, JHCC is also expanding its footprint with the opening of two new greenfield locations in Georgia.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, shared his excitement about this accomplishment: “Reaching 250 locations is a tremendous achievement, one that underscores the strength of our team and the effectiveness of our strategic growth initiatives. We exceeded our growth goals for 2024, thanks in part to