Abra Elk River Restores 1977 Mercury Comet for Man Battling Cancer

After months of hard work and dedication, the team at Abra Elk River in Elk River, Minn. has made Tim McDonald’s dream a reality. They took on the restoration of his 1977 Mercury Comet, a classic two-door V8 car, and transformed it from a completely disassembled project into a nearly completed masterpiece.

Tim McDonald, who is courageously battling cancer, had always dreamed of bringing his cherished Mercury Comet back to life. Originally gifted to him in 1977, the car had been left disassembled at a shop for eight years. A few months ago, Tim’s brother-in-law, Tim Adelmann, former president of Abra, reached out to Kedrick Johnson, owner of the KLST franchise (Abra St. Cloud, Abra Cloquet, Abra Elk River, Abra Duluth, Abra Princeton, Abra Auto Glass Minnesota and Western Wisconsin). Kedrick was moved by Tim’s story and was committed to making his dream come true.

The project began at Abra Elk River, where their skilled team took on the challenge of restoring the car. After months of diligent work, the Mercury Comet is now at a mechanical shop for final adjustments and is 99% complete.

This heartwarming project highlights the power of family, teamwork, and compassion in bringing big dreams to life. Abra is excited to see Tim behind the wheel of his restored Mercury Comet, living his dream to the fullest.