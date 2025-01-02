CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ Recognizes DJ’s Restoration as 2024 Body Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized longtime member shop, DJ’s Restoration of Ewing, N.J., with the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award during their recent Annual Meeting.

The 2024 Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year award recipient Daniel Brandt, Jr. poses with AASP/NJ Board members (L-R): Tom Elder, Jeff McDowell and Ken Miller (President).

Every year, the association acknowledges the value that individual members contribute to the association and the industry at-large by recognizing one outstanding member shop with this award named in memory of Wilson. The late

