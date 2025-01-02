AASP/NJ Recognizes DJ’s Restoration as 2024 Body Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized longtime member shop, DJ’s Restoration of Ewing, N.J., with the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award during their recent Annual Meeting.

Every year, the association acknowledges the value that individual members contribute to the association and the industry at-large by recognizing one outstanding member shop with this award named in memory of Wilson. The late