89.6 Million Auto Sales Forecast Worldwide in 2025

US sales volume projected to reach 16.2 million vehicles. Battery electric vehicles projected to continue growth in market share.

Global new light vehicle sales in 2025 are expected to rise 1.7% year-over-year, to 89.6 million units, according to a new forecast by S&P Global Mobility.

The global auto sector remains focused on managing production and inventory levels in response to regional demand patterns, which include slower growth in key markets, in some cases related to slower electric vehicle adoption rates.

S&P Global Mobility forecasts 89.6 million new vehicle sales worldwide next year, reflecting cautious recovery growth.

The forecast outlook incorporates

