Record Number of Holiday Travelers Expected

AAA projects more than 119 million Americans will travel over the year-end holidays.

AAA projects 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end holiday period from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1. This year’s domestic travel projection narrowly surpasses the previous record set in 2019 by 64,000 travelers. AAA expects an additional 3 million travelers this holiday season compared to last year.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “This