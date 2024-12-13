CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NHTSA Announces $171 Million in Grants to Upgrade Crash Data Collection Systems

NHTSA Announces $171 Million in Grants to Upgrade Crash Data Collection Systems

By Leave a Comment

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced $171 million in grants to 19 states and territories to upgrade and standardize their crash data systems. The system upgrades will improve the accuracy, timeliness, and accessibility of fatality information, including data about pedestrians and cyclists, through enhanced intrastate data sharing and electronic transfers to NHTSA.

NHTSA logoThe states and territories selected for awards are American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

“These grants will provide much-needed funds for states and territories to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey