NHTSA Announces $171 Million in Grants to Upgrade Crash Data Collection Systems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced $171 million in grants to 19 states and territories to upgrade and standardize their crash data systems. The system upgrades will improve the accuracy, timeliness, and accessibility of fatality information, including data about pedestrians and cyclists, through enhanced intrastate data sharing and electronic transfers to NHTSA.

The states and territories selected for awards are American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

“These grants will provide much-needed funds for states and territories to