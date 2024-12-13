NABC to Host Three Changing and Saving Lives Golf Events in 2025

The National Auto Body Council announced it will host three golf events in 2025 through the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. It also will continue to offer the popular full-season sponsorship program, making it more affordable and more efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf and gala events.

The 2025 NABC golf schedule includes:

NABC Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Event — January 21, 2025

Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells, CA

NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser — May 1, 2025

Deer Creek Golf Club, Dallas, TX

NABC Fall Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser — September 2025

Location to Be Announced

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC ! Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The season kicks off with the return to the desert, at a spectacular new course, the Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, Calif. First, join the National Auto Body Council on Monday, January 20 for the Second Annual NABC Gala Presented by Crash Champions. Then, enjoy a day of golf Tuesday, January 21 at the NABC Palm Springs Golf Event at the Indian Wells Golf Resort Celebrity Course adjacent to the Renaissance Esmeralda, host hotel for the gala.

Golf architect Clive Clark’s much anticipated Indian Wells Celebrity Course opened November 2006 to rave reviews. In addition to spectacular mountain views, the Par-72 Celebrity Course features undulating fairways, and flowing water in the form of streams, brooks, and split-level lakes connected by striking waterfalls, with vibrant floral detail. This California golf course is unrivaled in beauty and playability. From start to finish, the Celebrity Course offers an unmatched golf experience that will have players returning again and again.

This year’s NABC Palm Springs Golf Event will be a bit different than traditional NABC fundraiser tournaments. With the NABC Gala held the day prior, this will be a low-key golf event with a group of foursomes available on Tuesday morning. No sponsors, no raffle prizes, just a round of golf on a beautiful course in the California sunshine. There are 20 foursomes available for open play – special NABC greens fees are $250 per player including cart and range balls.

More information and registration are available online.

“We’re so excited to kick off 2025 with our new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation and a lineup of tremendous golf events at top courses in Palm Springs, Dallas and a surprise location in September,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the board for the National Auto Body Council . “Our new host, the Indian Wells Golf Resort, will be a great and challenging course for our annual golf outing. And, it will be a tremendous part of our Second Annual NABC Gala Presented by Crash Champions.”

For 2025, NABC is continuing the popular full-season sponsorship opportunities to make it easier and more affordable to sponsor the NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers and NABC Gala, and all sponsorships are now tax-deductible. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Deborah Robinson at drobinson@nationalautobodycouncil.org.