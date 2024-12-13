Collision Repair Education Foundation End of Year Scholarship Fundraiser Highlights Success Stories of Past Recipients

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is highlighting “Where Are They Now?” in a series of profiles of past scholarship recipients as it seeks to raise $20,000 at the end of 2024 to fund additional scholarships collision repair students.

The profiles and a link to donate are available online.

The series showcases the journeys of past scholarship recipients, illustrating the impact of the industry’s generosity in shaping lives and powering a more promising future.

Donations support the future of collision repair students across the nation. The Foundation’s goal is to raise a minimum of $20,000, which will translate to $1,000 scholarships for 20 deserving students.