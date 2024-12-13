Backyard Competition: Analysis of U.S. Collision Repair Non-Employers

The number of small collision repairers in the U.S. without employees reported record revenue in 2022.

As the collision repair industry continues to grow following the pandemic as evidenced by our reports detailing the number of independent repair facilities with payroll and collision repair production, the number of smaller repairers, those without payroll, remain at high levels across the U.S. according to the latest government statistics.

In this report, we take a look at those individuals who have reported auto body repair income on their tax returns, but do not have employees and payroll. In essence, these are individuals who