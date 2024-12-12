ProColor Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in East Los Angeles

ProColor Collision announced the addition of a new collision repair center to its network in East Los Angeles. The newest ProColor Collision in California is owned and operated by Armando and Elisa Flores and is located at 4435 East Olympic Blvd.

“We are happy about our future with ProColor Collision,” said Armando Flores. “We purchased our shop in 2017 after my 25 years working in collision repair. Our decision to transition to the ProColor Collision brand stems from our joint focus on prioritizing growth and success. ProColor Collision provides established processes and a strong support team that allows us to