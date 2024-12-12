MEMA Urges Resolution to East Coast and Gulf Coast Port Strike Negotiations

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association joined 267 organizations that have signed a letter led by the National Retail Federation urging the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance to return to the negotiating table and work toward a resolution before the January 15 contract expiration date.

In October, dockworkers from Maine to Texas started a brief strike demanding higher wages and restrictions on automation at ports that could impact the number of jobs.

As CollisionWeek reported October 4, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), representing 45,000 port workers, and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) announced a tentative agreement