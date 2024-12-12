Gas Price Decline Stalls

According to AAA the decline in gas prices has slowed as the national average for a gallon of gas, which shed less than a penny since last week to reach $3.02. It has been close to the $3 level for five weeks yet faces stubborn resistance. Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents.

“I’d like to say that the national average will fall under $3 soon, but now I’m not so confident,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “It appears to be stuck despite low demand and cheaper oil.